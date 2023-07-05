Alaska struck by 4.6 magnitude minor earthquake

A mild earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck an area northeast of Anchorage Alaska on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded approximately 12 miles south of the city and about two miles south of Eagle River.

Although the earthquake was classified as light to moderate, it was felt by more than 1,000 people. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or damage. The earthquake occurred at 6:47 am local time and had a depth of 17.5 miles, according to data provided by the USGS.

No warnings were issued in relation to the earthquake, and the Anchorage Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls. Just the day before, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported on the West Coast.

Alaska is known for being seismically active within the United States. In November 2018, Anchorage experienced a 7-magnitude earthquake that caused damage to the region’s infrastructure.

The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the United States occurred in Alaska in 1964, measuring 9.2 on the Richter scale. It resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and triggered a tsunami that devastated several small towns along the coast.