Andrew Tate Sparks Outrage with COVID-19 Claim on Tucker Carlson Interview

Carlson gives Tate a platform despite the serious charges against him.

Tate’s absurd claim about Putin’s role in the disappearance of Covid-19 adds controversy to the interview.

Criticism mounts against Carlson for providing a platform to Tate without sufficient investigation or context.

Andrew Tate gestures as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal following the first hearing in their trial, which will determine whether they will continue under house arrest, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Bucharest, Romania. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Romanian prosecutors charged the Tate brothers and two other individuals with human trafficking, rape, and organising a criminal gang for the sexual exploitation of women.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate, the controversial social media influencer facing charges of rape, human trafficking, and directing an organised crime cell in Romania, made an astonishing claim. Tate brazenly claimed that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, had miraculously “cured Covid” when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Despite the multiple charges against Tate, the former Fox News presenter gave him a platform during the two-and-a-half-hour-long interview, which was uploaded to Twitter. The interview, which marked the first episode of Carlson’s new show, Tucker on Twitter, instantly went viral, eliciting both fury and condemnation.

Tate made an astonishing speech in which he thanked Putin, saying, “We should all give Putin credit for curing Covid.” Covid vanished when his invasion occurred.” This absurd allegation piqued viewers’ interest and added fuel to the interview’s already contentious character.

Tate had already hinted at similar viewpoint on Twitter, in response to a comment questioning the Covid situation’s quiet. Tate responded by joking that Putin had taken over the news cycle with the Russia-Ukraine War, implying that Putin had “cured Covid” by his actions.

Critics were quick to criticise Carlson for giving Tate a platform without adequate investigation or contextualization. With this provocative interview, the right-wing TV personality, who previously praised Tate and labelled his detention a “human rights violation,” attracted greater condemnation. Many media figures, journalists, and even conservative commenters criticised Carlson’s choice.

Carlson attempted to remove himself from the controversy during the interview, pushing viewers to “make up your own mind” about Tate. Since his release from Romanian police prison on March 31, the former kickboxer and social media personality, known for advocating misogynistic beliefs, has been under house arrest. Tate’s brother Tristan, as well as two colleagues, are also accused in connection with the claims.

Given the seriousness of Tate’s crimes, his appearance on Carlson’s show generated widespread criticism and prompted questions about the lack of screening and accountability in giving controversial figures a forum.

As the fallout from this interview proceeds, the argument over Tucker Carlson’s decision to feature Andrew Tate heats up. The public is waiting for more information while struggling with the alarming assertions made during this contentious interview.

