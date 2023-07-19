Anjem Choudary apprehended in counterterrorism operation

Anjem Choudary, a Pakistani-British hate preacher known for his history of extremist activities, was arrested in London on suspicion of committing a terrorism offence on Monday morning, as stated by the police.

The counter-terrorism unit of the Metropolitan Police detained Choudary at his residence in Ilford and later questioned him in west London. The arrest was made based on allegations of Choudary’s association with a banned organisation, though the specific group has not been disclosed.

In connection with the Choudary investigation, a Canadian national was also arrested at Heathrow Airport on Monday afternoon by the counter-terrorism unit. The police have not provided further details about the link between the Canadian individual and Choudary.

Both Choudary and the Canadian suspect were apprehended on suspicion of membership in a proscribed organisation, which is a violation of section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Currently, they are being held under section 41 of the same act at a police station in west London. As part of the operation, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are searching three addresses in east London.

Anjem Choudary, prominently featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, has long been infamous as one of the UK’s most notorious extremists. He has been associated with hate groups like Al-Muhajiroun, which was banned by the British government after the 9/11 attacks in New York City and the July 7, 2005, bombings in London.

Choudary’s extremist views have included praising the 9/11 attackers as “magnificent martyrs.” In September 2016, he was convicted in the UK for encouraging Muslims to join Daesh (also known as ISIS) and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. However, he served less than half of the sentence.

