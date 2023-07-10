Advertisement
Edition: English
Asian guy detained for flaunting wealth & demeaning Emiratis

Articles
Asian guy detained for flaunting wealth & demeaning Emiratis. The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes in the UAE recently apprehended an individual of Asian descent after a video featuring him went viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen displaying large amounts of money inside a luxury car showroom in the UAE. Authorities in the UAE have accused him of “abusing the internet” by posting the video, which they assert has the potential to manipulate public opinion and harm the interests of the public.

Additionally, the Asian expatriate has been charged with publishing content that contradicts the country’s “approved media standards” and showing disrespect towards Emirati society.

The decision to detain the individual was made following an examination of the video by the UAE Attorney General’s Office. In the footage, the man, dressed in Emirati attire and wearing a face mask, enters the showroom and proceeds to flaunt his money.

Two individuals are seen carrying what appears to be a significant amount of cash behind him. The man demands to be shown expensive cars and nonchalantly distributes bundles of cash as tips to the employees. Throughout the video, he displays an arrogant disregard for money and presents Emirati citizens in a similar light.

As part of the investigation, the Public Prosecution summoned the owner of the car showroom featured in the video. The Public Prosecution has also called on social media users in the country to exercise caution when posting content, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal and ethical regulations.

Citizens have been advised to refrain from sharing immoral or harmful content that could negatively impact society.

