Bastille Day red carpet to be rolled out for Narendra Modi in France

France is ready to give Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a warm welcome with a red carpet reception during the Bastille Day celebrations.

This gesture demonstrates France’s aim to strengthen its relationship with India, the world’s largest democracy and a rapidly growing economy. President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation follows Modi’s recent state dinner in the United States, highlighting Western powers’ growing interest in India’s potential.

The visit is expected to enhance the strategic partnership between France and India, focusing on peace, security, and economic collaboration in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Macron’s office emphasized the shared vision of both countries, stating, “The India-France Strategic Partnership holds great significance for global good.”

The two leaders have previously displayed strong camaraderie, with Modi expressing his excitement to meet his “friend” President Macron on Twitter. The visit aims not only to strengthen diplomatic ties but also foster cooperation in defense, space, and technology.

The red carpet welcome coincides with India’s participation in the annual Bastille Day military parade, where Indian troops will join the event. This symbolic move represents a new phase in the partnership between the two nations and indicates France’s increasing involvement in Asia, along with other Western powers.

The objective is to counterbalance China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

India’s rising economic influence and diplomatic assertiveness have attracted global attention. As geopolitical commentator Manoj Joshi highlights, “China is becoming a difficult market… and in terms of size and strength of its economy, India is a very good fit.”

This has led to India’s inclusion in security cooperation through the Quad alliance, which also includes the United States, Australia, and Japan.

However, concerns about human rights and religious tolerance persist. Several US lawmakers boycotted Modi’s joint address to Congress due to his human rights record.

Rights groups have raised alarms about increased discrimination and violence against India’s Muslim minority since the BJP came to power in 2014. Additionally, accusations of stifling independent media in India have resulted in a decline in press freedom rankings.

Despite these concerns, France’s warm reception of Modi reflects its desire to establish a strong partnership with India.

The visit not only symbolizes the deepening ties between the two nations but also signifies their shared commitment to peace, security, and economic collaboration in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

