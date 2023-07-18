Brexit being criticized by more Britons than ever, YouGov survey

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, the proportion of Britons who believe that Brexit was a mistake has reached a new record high.

The poll, published on Tuesday, revealed that 57% of respondents considered the decision to leave the European Union in June 2016 as the wrong one, while only 32% believed it was the correct decision.

Furthermore, the survey indicated that if a referendum were to be held today, 55% of Britons would vote to rejoin the EU, compared to 31% who would choose to stay out. YouGov noted a “moderate shift” in public opinion since January 2021 when 49% indicated they would vote to rejoin, and 37% would stay out.

In May, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed that Brexit was delivering benefits, citing policies such as freeports and VAT cuts aimed at reducing the cost of beer and sanitary products.

However, economists argue that freeports, which are special zones offering tax and customs reliefs, are unlikely to significantly boost the UK’s economy and may have limited value as regional development tools. British business investment has seen minimal growth since mid-2016, in contrast to other advanced economies.

While economists supportive of Brexit attribute the slowdown to natural capital growth after a strong period preceding 2016, business surveys suggest that Brexit has played a role in the stagnation.

The YouGov survey, which involved over 2,000 British participants, indicated that 63% now view Brexit as more of a failure than a success, with only 12% perceiving it as more of a success. Another 18% stated that it was neither a success nor a failure.

