Edition: English
British Airways Flight Serves Unexpected KFC Meal Due to Catering Mishap

British Airways Flight Serves Unexpected KFC Meal Due to Catering Mishap
  • British Airways flight served KFC due to catering problem.
  • Carts not cooled, original food discarded for safety.
  • Passengers endured 8-hour flight without proper meals, expressed frustration.
Passengers aboard a British Airways flight flying from Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport to London Heathrow Airport had an unexpected culinary experience during their journey: they were served Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). However, this unique in-flight meal was not part of the airline's original plan.

The incident was triggered by a catering problem at Providenciales International Airport, the airport of origin for the flight. Regrettably, the catering carts on the aircraft were not adequately cooled, posing a potential risk of food poisoning. As a result, all the food meant for the flight had to be discarded.

The catering issue not only affected the food supply for the leg of the journey from Providenciales to Nassau but also left the passengers on the entire eight-hour and 25-minute flight from Nassau to London without proper meals. Understandably, passengers were quick to express their frustration and disappointment on various social media platforms and in the media.

