British TV host fired after paying teen £35,000 for obscene pictures

A well-known British TV host has been suspended from duty while an inquiry is ongoing following allegations that he paid a helpless kid over £35,000 for sexually explicit photos.

The claimed payments allegedly began when the kid was 17 years old, and the presenter’s funds were apparently used to fund a crack cocaine addiction.

When she watches the presenter on television, the mother of the youngster who made these startling allegations has voiced her disdain. The adolescent reportedly told their mother they would “get their bits out” as instructed after the singer sought “performances” from them.

In May, the family formally complained to the network, appealing with them to step in and stop exploiting their child, who is now 20 years old.

The British TV host allegedly paid the adolescent significant sums of money, including a £5,000 payment into his bank account. The distraught mother claimed that the TV celebrity was to responsible for her child’s downfall and involvement in drug addiction, claiming that “the money had been exchanged for sexually explicit photographs of my child.”

According to reports, the presenter and the adolescent started exchanging explicit communications around 2020. The family claims that the presenter did not hide his name and even sent the adolescent images while he was at work. The mother claimed that in just three years, her child went from being a content and carefree person to becoming a ghost-like crack addict. The TV celebrity allegedly continued to provide money and remain on television despite the family’s protest.

According to a television network representative, they take all claims seriously and have procedures in place to deal with them quickly. According to them, any fresh information, including that found in newspapers, would be dealt with in accordance with internal protocols.

The presenter who is the subject of these charges has not been identified, and the TV network administration is looking into the allegations.

