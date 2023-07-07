Cargo fire at New Jersey port leaves 2 firefighters dead & 5 injured

Tragic news emerged as a cargo ship fire in New Jersey claimed the lives of two firefighters, with five others sustaining injuries.

The vessel, known as Grande Costa d’Avorio, was docked at Port Newark and reportedly contained approximately 1,200 new and used vehicles.

According to Grimaldi Deep Sea, the operator of the ship, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday on the ship’s 10th deck. As members of the Newark Fire Department responded, the fire spread to the 11th and 12th levels, forcing firefighters to confront intense heat.

During a news conference, Chief Rufus Jackson stated that the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the blaze were hindered, resulting in two firefighters losing their lives as they retreated. The deceased firefighters were identified as 49-year-old Wayne Brooks Jr and 45-year-old Augusto Acabou. The five injured firefighters were hospitalized due to smoke and burn injuries.

Chief Jackson emphasized that this was an unusual fire for Newark and its firefighters, but they bravely put themselves in harm’s way. Port Newark is one of the largest ports in the United States and the busiest on the Eastern seaboard.

Grimaldi Deep Sea stated that the cause of the fire was unknown, and no fuel spill was detected at sea. The company assured that the ship remained stable. The cargo aboard the vessel included cars, vans, rolling equipment, and 157 shipping containers, along with the crew. It was clarified that the ship did not carry electric cars or hazardous cargo.

