Cars launch into air after explosion in Johannesburg

An underground gas explosion in Johannesburg resulted in one person’s death and injuries to 48 others.

A video shared on social media captured the intensity of the blast as parked and moving cars were sent flying into the air.

Emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi stated that the body of a male victim was recovered at the explosion site in the early hours of the morning.

The cause of the explosion in South Africa’s largest city remains uncertain. The gas company supplying the region denied its underground pipelines being the cause, refuting initial beliefs that authorities were responsible.

Witnesses present during the incident reported smelling chemical odors and seeing fumes escaping after the explosion occurred.

Rescuers conducted a nighttime search and found the body of the deceased while continuing their efforts to survey the affected area.

City authorities are thoroughly investigating underground pipes and cables to identify potential threats related to explosions or gas leaks, involving specialists in the process.

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of the Gauteng province where Johannesburg is situated, mentioned that they are still searching for the source of the explosion.

