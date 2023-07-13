Cerberus: Europe to face “record-breaking temperatures”

Cerberus: Parts of southern Europe and north-west Africa are currently being hit by an intense heatwave that could result in record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.

An anticyclone named Cerberus is responsible for the scorching conditions, with Spain, France, Turkey, Croatia, and Greece expected to experience temperatures surpassing 40°C or 104°F.

In Italy, the mercury could rise as high as 48.8°C or 119.8°F, leading authorities to issue a red alert warning for ten cities, including Rome and Florence.

Tragically, a 44-year-old individual collapsed and died in northern Italy due to the severe heat on Tuesday, prompting Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni to express concern over the unbearable heatwave and emphasize the need for precautionary measures.

The Cerberus heatwave, named by the Italian Meteorological Society, is expected to bring extreme weather conditions in the coming days.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will peak on Friday, and BBC Weather indicates that large areas of southern Europe could see temperatures in the low to mid-40s, potentially even higher.

Last year, Europe experienced more than 60,000 heat-related deaths. There are fears that this current heatwave could lead to even higher fatalities during the summer. Notably, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe occurred near Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily in August 2021, reaching 48.8°C or 119.8°F.

