Chaiwala Arshad Khan’s relentless trek from an Islamabad dhabba to London

Chaiwala Arshad Khan’s relentless: Arshad Khan, Pakistan’s renowned chaiwala and international sensation, has expanded his influence worldwide with the launch of his iconic café in a bustling street in London.

The Café Chaiwala brand, made popular globally by Arshad Khan, has officially opened its doors to customers on Ilford Lane in East London, an area densely populated by Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis.

To avoid any confusion, a prominent billboard outside the café prominently displays the brand name as “Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan,” ensuring customers know they are entering the café associated with the Islamabad street chai vendor-turned-global celebrity.

The introduction of the Chaiwala brand to the UK is a true rags-to-riches story for Khan. Just seven years ago, he was a destitute teenager selling tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad, with little hope of a prosperous and luxurious life given his circumstances.

It would have been beyond his wildest dreams to imagine that he would one day achieve global social media fame, become a fashion icon, and own a brand and franchise with a presence in a city like London.

The Café Chaiwala brand has been exclusively brought to London by three investor brothers: Bahadar Durrani, Nadir Durrani, and Akbar Durrani. The brothers have ambitious plans to open and franchise multiple outlets across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Akbar shared their plans to open over 50 franchises in the United Kingdom, aiming to establish Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan as an international brand. The decision to open the first outlet in London followed extensive market research and careful business planning.

Café Chaiwala in London showcases traditional and cultural elements of Pakistan, featuring truck art, hand-decorated Vespa scooters, desi paintings on the walls, and a modern yet rustic interior reminiscent of a traditional roadside dhabba.

Khan intends to visit London soon to meet his fans and personally brew karak chai for them. He expressed his excitement about the opening of the first international chai shop on Ilford Lane, which has already received an overwhelming response. He also mentioned the countless requests he has received for a London visit.

While Akbar oversees the family’s diverse range of businesses and travels internationally, it is Nadir who is primarily managing the Ilford Lane Chaiwala outlet. He emphasized that the café is designed to promote Pakistani culture, providing an authentic ambiance that captures the essence of chai cafes.

The menu at Café Chaiwala includes a range of traditional Pakistani teas such as karak chai, gurr chai, honey malai chai, badami chai, Kashmiri chai, and doodh patti.

They also serve a variety of traditional desi street food, including fresh in-house chicken tikka paratha, malai boti paratha, Afghani paratha, special breakfast items like Lahori channay paratha and desi omelette, and snacks like sujji halwa, papri chaat, samosa chaat, beef paratha roll, and malai boti.

Since opening their doors, Café Chaiwala has attracted visitors from across London and beyond who come to take pictures and videos of the unique establishment.

Akbar mentioned that they secured the international rights with Arshad Khan Chaiwala in 2021 but faced delays in finding the right location that matched the brand’s image and potential.

With their experience in the food business spanning over two decades, the Durrani brothers believe that Ilford Lane is the ideal starting point for their venture, given its central location in an Asian area where thousands of people will have the opportunity to experience the brand. They are already working on opening around a dozen cafes across London.

Arshad Khan’s journey from a tea vendor to a fashion model and now an entrepreneur exemplifies the transformative power of social media. Akbar emphasized that social media, when used positively, can yield wonderful results, as demonstrated by Arshad Khan’s arrival in the UK through the Chaiwala brand. This is just the beginning of their journey.

