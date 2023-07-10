China kindergarten attack leaves six dead and one suspect in custody

China kindergarten attack: Police have reported a tragic incident in China’s Guangdong province where a 25-year-old man is suspected of carrying out an attack on a kindergarten.

The incident occurred on Monday and resulted in the deaths of six individuals, with one person sustaining injuries, according to authorities.

Local media outlets have described the attack in Lianjiang county as a stabbing. The suspect, identified by the surname Wu and hailing from Lianjiang, has been apprehended by the police. An investigation is currently underway to gather more information about the incident.

