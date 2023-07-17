China records 52.2 degrees as severe weather shatters records

China records 52.2 degrees: China’s arid northwest experienced scorching temperatures of over 52 degrees Celsius (126 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, setting a new record for the country that faced minus 50 degrees Celsius weather just six months ago, according to state media reports.

Sanbao township in Xinjiang’s Turpan Depression witnessed temperatures as high as 52.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This surpasses the previous record of 50.3 degrees Celsius recorded in 2015 near Ayding in the depression, an expansive basin located more than 150 meters (492 feet) below sea level.

Since April, various Asian countries have faced multiple rounds of record-breaking heat, raising concerns about their capacity to adapt to the rapidly changing climate. Climate experts suggest that the goal of limiting long-term global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius is becoming increasingly challenging.

Prolonged periods of high temperatures in China have strained power grids and crops, raising concerns about the potential recurrence of last year’s severe drought, which was the most extreme in six decades.

China is accustomed to significant temperature fluctuations throughout the seasons, but these fluctuations appear to be growing more pronounced. In January, temperatures in Mohe, a city in northeastern Heilongjiang province, plummeted to minus 53 degrees Celsius, breaking the country’s previous record low of minus 52.3 degrees Celsius set in 1969.

Advertisement

Subsequently, central China experienced the heaviest rainfall in a decade, causing extensive damage to wheat fields in an area known as the country’s granary.

This week, the United States and China are renewing efforts to combat global warming, as U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry holds discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing.

Also Read Health alerts issued as heat storm spreads across southern Europe Health alerts issued as heat storm spreads across southern Europe. Spain, Italy,...