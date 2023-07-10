Advertisement
Chinese kindergarten stabbing: 6 dead including children

Chinese kindergarten stabbing: 6 dead including children
Chinese kindergarten stabbing: A stabbing rampage at a kindergarten in Guangdong province, China, resulted in the deaths of at least six people and left one person injured, raising concerns about school safety.

Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old suspect named Wi and launched an investigation into the stabbing incident in Lianjiang County. While violent crimes are uncommon in China due to strict gun laws and robust security measures, previous incidents of stabbings at preschools have raised alarm about the safety of children.

The incident has sparked a significant and emotive discussion on the Weibo social media platform, with millions of views. Some users called for the death penalty for the suspect, expressing outrage at the harm inflicted on defenseless children.

Questions have been raised about school security and the recurrence of such attacks. Recent cases of attacks on children in educational settings have also drawn attention to mental health issues, which often face cultural stigma and lack sufficient awareness and support.

Experts have noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a rise in mental health problems.

