CIA Director William Burns Joins Biden’s Cabinet

President Joe Biden has made a symbolic elevation by inviting CIA Director William Burns to sit on the cabinet, acknowledging the broader role of the US spymaster in his administration. Biden commended Burns for providing clear and prioritized analysis for the safety and security of the American people. He praised the CIA’s approach to national security challenges, including addressing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and managing competition with China, as well as handling emerging technology risks.

This move places Burns alongside Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and all department secretaries on the cabinet. Before the establishment of the Director of National Intelligence position in 2005, CIA directors traditionally served on presidential cabinets. During Donald Trump’s presidency, both of his CIA chiefs, Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel, were also included in the cabinet.

As a career diplomat and former ambassador to Russia, William Burns assumed leadership of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2021. He has played a significant role in managing the delicate relationship between the US and Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prior to the invasion, Burns personally visited Moscow to warn officials about the US’s knowledge of their invasion plans and to signal the potential response from the West.