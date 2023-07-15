Colombian jungle survivors: Kids released from hospital

Colombian jungle survivors: After spending 40 days lost in the Colombian jungle following a plane crash, four children have been discharged from the hospital.

Lesly (13), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5), and baby Cristin (1) have made a remarkable recovery and are now under the care of the Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF). Their father, Manuel Ranoque, expressed his delight at their release, stating, “They have fully recuperated and are in good health. I’m extremely grateful.”

The siblings were the only survivors of a small plane accident that tragically took the lives of their mother and two other adults. Discovered on June 9, they were transported to a military hospital in Bogota to receive medical treatment. Despite their initially emaciated appearance, the children displayed no lasting physical effects from their ordeal.

Astrid Caceres, the director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, confirmed, “They have regained their weight and are actually doing very well.” She also noted that even the youngest child, Cristin, had made a complete physical recovery.

The children’s ability to survive in the dense Amazon rainforest was attributed to their profound understanding of jungle survival, passed down through generations.

Relatives revealed that Lesly’s expertise in navigating the jungle and identifying edible plants played a crucial role in their survival. General Pedro Sanchez, who led the search operation, praised the indigenous communities and Colombian troops involved in the rescue, exclaiming, “We found the children: a miracle, a miracle, a miracle.”

Upon their release from the hospital, the children will reside in a shelter under the temporary custody of the ICBF. The institute aims to provide them with a nurturing environment, allowing them to adapt and recover from their traumatic experience. The Colombian Family Welfare Institute will also conduct investigations into their family background while retaining custody for a minimum of six months.

The tale of these resilient children captured the nation’s attention, demonstrating the power of human determination and the invaluable knowledge possessed by indigenous communities in conquering adversity.

Their survival stands as a testament to the deep bond between indigenous populations and the natural world they call home. As Colombian president Gustavo Petro remarked, “The jungle saved them… They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia.”

This extraordinary story of resilience and the children’s eventual rescue will be forever remembered as a testament to the unyielding spirit of survival against insurmountable odds.

