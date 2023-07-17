Crimean Bridge traffic suspended, reports of explosions

Russian-installed officials announced that traffic on the Russian-built Crimean Bridge was halted due to an “explosions emergency” situation.

Ukrainian media reported explosions on the bridge. Sergei Aksyonov, a Russian-installed governor, stated that the emergency occurred on the 145th pillar of the bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar.

However, no further details were provided. RBC-Ukraine news agency reported hearing blasts on the bridge. The bridge, which spans 12 miles (19 km), was previously damaged by an explosion in October last year, attributed by the Kremlin to Ukrainian security forces.

The current incident’s implications for the U.N.-brokered deal, allowing safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, remain unclear.

The deal’s expiration was set for Monday and was still uncertain as of Sunday night. The Russian-backed administration assured that Crimea has sufficient supplies but advised against using the bridge for travel.

A photo circulating on Telegram showed a broken section in the middle of the bridge, although it was uncertain whether it was related to the attack.

