Deadly Flash Floods in Afghanistan: 31 Killed, 40 Missing

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have resulted in 31 fatalities since Friday, and more than 40 people are still reported missing. The disaster has caused extensive damage to property and farmland in Afghanistan.

According to Shafiullah Rahimi, the spokesman for the disaster management ministry, the worst-hit area was Jalrez district in Maidan Wardak province, located 46 kilometers east of Kabul. In this district, hundreds of houses, mainly constructed from earth, were washed away by the torrential rain.

Out of the total reported deaths, 26 occurred in Jalrez, while four more people lost their lives in Kabul. Additionally, over 70 individuals were injured in both districts.

Responding to the situation, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that urgent aid was being dispatched to the primary disaster zone in Jalrez district. He issued a message of condolence and called upon aid groups and the Kabul administration to provide assistance to the grieving families.

Despite being on the western edge of the monsoon footprint, Afghanistan experiences flash floods during the wet season due to heavy rain flowing through dry riverbeds.

The disaster ministry spokesman, Rahimi, revealed that 604 houses in Jalrez had suffered either full or partial damage, and vast areas of agricultural land and orchards had been destroyed since the start of the floods on Friday. The situation requires swift humanitarian response to provide aid and support to the affected communities in their time of crisis.

