Dmitry Medvedev warns of nuclear weapon use in case of Ukrainian offensive success

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, known for his sometimes aggressive stance, warned on Sunday that Moscow might resort to using a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive proved successful.

In a message on his official social media accounts, Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council under President Vladimir Putin, stated that if Ukraine’s offensive, supported by NATO, managed to seize a part of Russian territory, Moscow would be compelled to employ a nuclear weapon in accordance with the country’s nuclear doctrine.

He emphasized that such a scenario would leave Russia with no alternative, and he invoked a decree from the Russian president, indicating the legitimacy of such a response.

Medvedev’s remarks were seemingly based on a specific part of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to aggression that threatens the existence of the Russian state, even if carried out with conventional weapons.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine involves territorial disputes, with Russia unilaterally annexing parts of Ukrainian territory, a move that has been widely condemned by Kyiv and the West.

President Putin had previously mentioned that there were no significant changes in the battlefield situation in recent days, but he also pointed out that Ukraine had lost considerable military equipment since June 4.

Kyiv, on the other hand, claims its forces are making some progress in their efforts to reclaim territory, albeit at a slower pace than desired.

Critics of the Kremlin have accused Medvedev in the past of making extreme statements to discourage Western countries from continuing to supply arms to Ukraine.

