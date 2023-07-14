OpenAI’s ChatGPT: OpenAI, the creator of the widely used ChatGPT app, is currently facing an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) amid concerns that the app may be generating false information.

The investigation raises questions about consumer harm and the handling of user data by OpenAI’s technology.

In a letter to OpenAI, the FTC requested information regarding instances where users were subjected to false disparagement and asked for details about the company’s efforts to prevent such incidents from recurring.

This inquiry reflects the increasing regulatory scrutiny surrounding the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

FTC Chair Lina Khan voiced the agency’s concerns about ChatGPT’s output during a congressional committee hearing, highlighting reports of sensitive user information being disclosed in response to inquiries from others. She also mentioned cases of libel and defamatory statements that were factually incorrect, expressing the FTC’s focus on combating fraud and deception.

During his testimony before Congress, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the potential for errors in the technology. He emphasized the necessity of regulations and the establishment of a dedicated agency to oversee AI safety.

The FTC’s investigation not only addresses the potential harm to users but also examines OpenAI’s data privacy practices and the methods employed to train and inform the AI technology.

ChatGPT relies on OpenAI’s large language model, GPT-4, which is licensed to numerous other companies for their own applications.

Although OpenAI has taken steps to improve the safety and reliability of ChatGPT, concerns persist regarding offensive or inaccurate content generated by the AI model.

In April, Italy temporarily banned the use of ChatGPT due to privacy concerns, reinstating it only after OpenAI implemented age verification tools and provided additional information on privacy policies.

Neither OpenAI nor the FTC has commented on the ongoing investigation.

As the utilization of AI technology, particularly large language models, becomes more widespread, regulators face the task of addressing potential risks to consumers.

The outcome of the FTC’s investigation will not only impact OpenAI but also have implications for the broader AI industry. Companies in this sector are racing to develop and deploy similar technologies while grappling with challenges related to accuracy, privacy, and user protection.

