Edition: English
Edition: English

Donald Trump anticipates being charged in Capitol riot probe

Capitol riot probe: Former US President Donald Trump anticipates being charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, potentially intensifying his legal challenges as he seeks another White House bid.

Currently leading the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, Trump already faces criminal charges for mishandling classified government documents after his presidency.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, he disclosed receiving a letter from special counsel Jack Smith, informing him that he is a target of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation.

While the specific charges remain unclear, Trump denounces the investigation as a “witch hunt” and claims law enforcement’s abuse for political purposes. His fiery speech before the Capitol attack and attempts to overturn the 2020 election are under scrutiny.

Over 1,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack, facing charges ranging from illegal entry to assaulting law enforcement officers. Some far-right group members, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have been convicted of seditious conspiracy. Trump’s advisor indicated he would decline appearing before the grand jury investigating the January 6 events.

The potential indictment elicits diverse responses. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, also vying for the 2024 Republican nomination, dismisses the possibility as a “distraction.”

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses President Joe Biden of using the justice system to target his primary opponent. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff condemns McCarthy’s remarks as “pathetic.”

Meanwhile, ongoing investigations into Trump’s actions extend to Georgia, where prosecutors examine potential illegal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

As Trump awaits his legal fate, he maintains his innocence in various cases, including charges related to hush money payments made before the 2016 election.

The trial start date for the mishandling of classified documents is proposed for December, but Trump’s defense attorneys have requested a delay until after the 2024 White House vote.

