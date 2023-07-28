Donald Trump Denies All Accusations as Conviction Looms

Trump denied any wrongdoing in his handling of security tapes.

Smith added three new criminal charges against former Trump.

Oliveira was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Former US President Donald Trump denied any wrongdoing in his handling of security tapes requested by federal investigators.

This comes in response to new charges that accuse him of instructing employees at his Florida resort to delete the videos.

During an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, addressed the issue.

He stated that he did not feel obligated to turn over the security tapes from his Mar-a-Lago resort, but ultimately, he decided to comply with the request.

“These were security tapes. We handed them over to them. … I’m not even sure what they’re saying,” he said.

On Thursday, US Special Counsel Jack Smith added three new criminal charges against former President Trump, bringing the total charges to 40. Additionally, a maintenance worker named Carlos De Oliveira, who works at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. He is accused of assisting Trump in concealing documents.

De Oliveira, aged 56, allegedly informed another resort worker that “the boss” (referring to Trump) wanted security videos from the Florida property to be deleted after they were subpoenaed by the Justice Department.

Furthermore, prosecutors also accused De Oliveira of lying to the FBI during a voluntary interview. He allegedly made false statements, claiming that he had no involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

As of now, there has been no response from De Oliveira’s lawyer to a Reuters’ request for comment.

“They went after two fine employees yesterday, fine people,” Trump said. “They’re trying to intimidate people so that people go out and make up lies about me. Because I did nothing wrong.”

Advertisement Trump has asserted that even if he faces conviction and sentencing on the multiple charges against him, he will not terminate his 2024 presidential campaign.