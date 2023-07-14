As part of an investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has appeared before a grand jury.

Led by federal prosecutors, the grand jury is focusing on Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results. Kushner’s testimony occurred in Washington DC last month, during which he reportedly conveyed Trump’s genuine belief that the election had been stolen.

This recent development sheds light on the ongoing investigation surrounding Trump’s actions pertaining to the 2020 election. According to sources familiar with the matter, Kushner’s testimony provides valuable insight into Trump’s mindset and his unwavering conviction that the election was rigged. This belief has been a central theme in Trump’s claims following his defeat to President Joe Biden.

During the hearing, Kushner affirmed that Trump sincerely held the belief that the election had been stolen. This perspective aligns with statements made by other close associates of the former president, including Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House director of strategic communications, and Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, who were also questioned in connection with the investigation.

Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading the investigation with the objective of determining whether Trump’s actions constituted interference in the election results. The outcome of this inquiry may have implications for potential charges against the former president.

Trump’s refusal to accept the election results ultimately led to the events of January 6th, 2021, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Biden’s victory. The false narrative of election fraud propagated by Trump and his allies fueled these actions, resulting in violence against law enforcement officers.

In addition to the election interference investigation, Trump is facing multiple legal challenges. He has been indicted for mishandling classified documents following his departure from the White House and has pleaded not guilty, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Prosecutors in New York City have also brought charges against him in a separate case related to an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.

The testimonies provided by Kushner and other close associates of Trump are critical in assembling a comprehensive account of the events leading up to and following the 2020 election.

As the investigation continues, the evidence presented before the grand jury will play a pivotal role in determining potential charges that may be levied against the former president.

