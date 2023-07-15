Donald Trump urges Georgia election inquiry prosecutor be disqualified. Lawyers representing former President are seeking intervention from Georgia’s highest court.

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are seeking intervention from Georgia’s highest court to halt the prosecution efforts led by District Attorney Fani Willis and invalidate a special grand jury report connected to the investigation into Trump’s post-2020 election actions.

Willis has been examining potential legal violations committed by Trump and his allies in their attempts to overturn his election loss in Georgia. She has signaled her intention to pursue charges via a grand jury in the near future.

Trump’s legal team has filed petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court, naming Willis and Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury.

The unusual filings are necessitated by the pressing nature of the situation. Willis plans to utilize the special grand jury report as she seeks an indictment in the coming weeks, while two new regular grand juries have been impaneled, with one likely to handle the case.

Advertisement

Trump’s lawyers argue that the proceedings have deviated from standard protocols and have exhibited irregularities that suggest bias against Trump.

The petitions aim to halt Willis and her office from further prosecuting the case and invalidate the special grand jury report. Additionally, they seek to prevent prosecutors from utilizing evidence gathered during the investigation in a regular grand jury.

In a previous filing, Trump’s legal team requested that a different judge preside over their claims, but Willis dismissed those arguments. McBurney has yet to make a ruling on these requests, leaving Trump’s lawyers in a state of uncertainty as they navigate the judge’s delay and the looming possibility of an indictment.

Willis initiated the investigation after Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he urged Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn his election defeat. To compel witness testimony, she empaneled a special grand jury vested with subpoena power.

The special grand jury, while lacking the authority to issue indictments, concluded its work in January and submitted a report containing recommendations. While most of the report remains confidential, the foreperson revealed that multiple individuals were recommended for potential charges.

Trump’s lawyers contend that the special grand jury proceedings lacked transparency, exhibited inconsistent application of constitutional protections, and involved conflicts of interest within the prosecutor’s office.

Advertisement

Willis refuted these arguments, asserting that they failed to meet the required standards for disqualifying a prosecutor or proving violations of due process or unconstitutional conduct.

According to Trump’s legal team, Willis and McBurney violated procedural safeguards, rendering the entire process legally flawed and devoid of public credibility.

Also Read Elon Musk aims to work with Twitter & Tesla through his xAI firm The latest endeavor of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of...