Egypt apartment building collapse claimed nine lives

According to rescue workers who conducted the search operation, a five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, collapsed, resulting in the death of at least nine individuals.

The incident occurred in Cairo’s Hadaeq el-Qubbah neighborhood, approximately 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) away from the city center. The bodies of the victims were found under the rubble on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated a neighboring apartment building and transported four survivors to the hospital. The Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity announced that the families of the deceased would receive 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($1939) in compensation.

They also assured assistance to the injured individuals and stated that they were monitoring the extent of property damage in the vicinity.

Local reports indicated the presence of police near the site as rescue teams continued their efforts to locate possible survivors. The cause of the building collapse remains unknown at this time.

Unfortunately, building collapses are a frequent occurrence in Egypt, particularly in shantytowns, impoverished urban areas, and rural regions due to poor construction practices and inadequate maintenance. In a separate incident on Sunday, four people lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries in a building collapse in northern Egypt.

Additionally, in June, a 13-story building in Alexandria collapsed, claiming the lives of ten occupants. In 2021, another building collapse in Cairo resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and numerous injuries.

In recent years, the government has taken steps to address these issues by cracking down on unauthorized structures and constructing new towns and neighborhoods to relocate residents from high-risk areas.

However, developers seeking to maximize profits often disregard building permits in major cities like Cairo and Alexandria, leading to unauthorized additions and alterations by the government, including the construction of additional floors.

