Elon Musk receives criticism from San Francisco for large X logo

Elon Musk has caused controversy in San Francisco after erecting a giant glowing “X” logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters.

The move has sparked complaints from neighbors who find the intrusive lights disturbing and has prompted an investigation by San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection, which is looking into potential violations of permitting rules.

Despite the backlash, Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, announced that X would remain in San Francisco, expressing loyalty to the city amid its challenges.

San Francisco has been grappling with economic setbacks, including job cuts in the tech sector, the departure of major retailers, and a decline in tourism due to the pandemic.

Keeping X in the city is seen by some as a positive sign, as it could contribute to its recovery.

However, not all San Franciscans share Musk’s enthusiasm. Many locals captured videos of the giant glowing X, criticizing its intrusive lights.

Some X users expressed strong disapproval, questioning the lack of consideration for residents living in proximity to the headquarters.

The Department of Building Inspection’s investigation was prompted by company representatives allegedly denying roof access to inspectors seeking to examine the logo.

The representatives claimed the sign was temporary, but this has not placated concerns or halted the investigation.

