Elon Musk wants to go beyond ChatGPT’s abilities with new xAI company

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has recently unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture called xAI, with the primary goal of comprehending reality.

This venture comes as Musk continues to voice concerns regarding the potential risks associated with AI and his ambition to develop a safer alternative to existing AI systems.

xAI will operate independently from Musk’s other ventures, such as Tesla and Twitter, but will maintain close collaboration with them. To spearhead this project, Musk has brought on board researchers from prominent technology companies like Google and OpenAI.

During a Twitter Spaces event, Musk explained that xAI will concentrate on creating an AI that is “maximally curious” rather than explicitly programming it with a sense of morality.

He believes that an AI with a deep understanding of the universe’s true nature will inherently prioritize humanity’s well-being and be less prone to causing harm.

Elon Musk, who has previously expressed concerns about the potential dangers of AI, predicted the advent of superintelligence, AI surpassing human intelligence, within the next five to six years. The xAI team consists of 11 researchers with backgrounds in companies such as Microsoft Research, DeepMind, OpenAI, and Google.

While specific projects undertaken by xAI were not disclosed, the company’s website affirms its objective of unraveling the genuine essence of the universe.

This launch of xAI stems from Musk’s aspiration to develop an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which he criticized for displaying a liberal bias. His aim is to construct an AI that maximizes truth-seeking and strives to comprehend the fundamental truths of the universe.

Musk’s concerns about the risks associated with AI have led him to advocate for a pause in the development of more powerful AI systems. Through xAI, he intends to address these concerns and create a safer AI paradigm.

xAI has assembled a team of experienced engineers and researchers from various major technology firms. The company will benefit from the guidance of Dan Hendrycks, the director of the Center for AI Safety, who has consistently highlighted the potential risks associated with AI. While xAI operates as a separate entity from X Corp, it will foster close collaboration with Twitter, Tesla, and other affiliated companies.

