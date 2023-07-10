Emergency proclaimed after severe flooding kills 1 in New York

Emergency in New York: Devastating flash floods have hit New York City’s Hudson Valley, prompting city authorities to issue warnings and advise residents to move to higher ground.

State Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat, reported one death in the town of Highlands and ongoing efforts to determine if there are more casualties. Vital infrastructure and homes have been washed away, with some roads completely destroyed.

The nearby US Army Garrison at West Point also reported flooding with washed-out roads. Orange County and Rockland County received 5 to 8 inches of rain, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to label the floods as “life-threatening” and advising people to stay at home.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario counties and reported that nearly 13,000 residents were without power in Orange County. The NWS warned of potential flash flooding in Manhattan and the Bronx due to “torrential downpours.”

The flooding recalls the impact of Hurricane Ida in 2021, which caused multiple fatalities and highlighted issues with poor drainage systems and infrastructure.

Travel services were also affected, with Amtrak temporarily halting services between New York City and Albany, and disruptions reported at Newark and LaGuardia airports. Local officials urged residents to stay off the roads due to emergencies caused by inundated roads and mudslides.

State troopers assisted stranded motorists, and images showed submerged vehicles and damaged roads. Governor Hochul expressed concerns about the potential for back-to-back days of flooding and emphasized the risk of vehicle-related fatalities during flood events.

The National Weather Service warned of continued flash flood threats spreading to Vermont on Monday, leading Governor Phil Scott to declare a state of emergency in anticipation of storms and possible flooding.

