Erdogan aims to make progress in resolving conflict in Ukraine

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to utilize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Turkey in August as a significant diplomatic opportunity to advance efforts in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Erdogan aims to capitalize on the visit by addressing crucial issues, including the extension of the Black Sea grain deal and facilitating prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. Expressing optimism about the potential for peace, Erdogan underlined Turkey’s commitment to playing a vital role in the negotiations.

Regarding the Black Sea grain deal, one of the key topics on the agenda, Erdogan emphasizes the importance of extending the agreement to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the ongoing conflict.

He aims for extensions of at least three months, with a long-term goal of up to two years. Ensuring stability and continuity in the grain deal is vital for the involved nations and combating hunger in poorer nations.

Prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia also hold significant importance during Putin’s visit. Erdogan, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlights the need to address this matter, particularly the return of captives, including political prisoners and Crimean Tatars.

The discussions aim to find common ground and reach agreements on the release and repatriation of individuals detained during the conflict. Erdogan expresses optimism about achieving positive results and emphasizes the importance of working towards the return of all captives and political prisoners.

Erdogan sees Putin’s visit as an opportunity to make progress towards peace in Ukraine and asserts Turkey’s readiness to assume a leadership role in Kyiv’s peace plan. He emphasizes Turkey’s commitment to finding a resolution and supports Ukraine’s membership in NATO, demonstrating Turkey’s dedication to the cause.

Erdogan condemns Russia’s invasion as a violation of international law and believes that Turkey’s sincere desire for peace can contribute significantly to bringing both Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

The international community closely watches the upcoming discussions between Erdogan and Putin, particularly those invested in resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin acknowledges Erdogan’s mediation efforts and appreciates his role in seeking a peaceful resolution.

The talks between the two leaders are pivotal in shaping the conflict’s trajectory and the prospects for renewed negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey, as a NATO member, has adeptly maintained diplomatic relations with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the conflict. Erdogan’s strategic approach involves condemning Russia’s invasion while preserving economic ties. Turkey refrains from imposing economic sanctions on Russia, supplies arms to Ukraine, and calls for respect for its sovereignty.

This delicate balancing act underscores Turkey’s unique position and its efforts to navigate the complex dynamics of the region.

