Floods & landslides claim 7 lives as South Korea battered by severe rains

As torrential rains continue to pummel South Korea for a third consecutive day, devastating floods and landslides have claimed the lives of at least seven people, injured many others, and left three individuals missing.

Over a thousand people have been evacuated in response to the calamitous weather conditions.

This occurrence is indicative of the far-reaching impacts of climate change, as various regions around the world grapple with severe weather and catastrophic monsoon rains.

Reports suggest that Asia alone has witnessed over 100 deaths due to such conditions this month.

The heavy downpours have resulted in power outages for approximately 4,000 households, while landslides have caused extensive damage to residential areas, vegetation, and infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

The South Korean government has issued a high-alert warning for further flooding over the weekend, with experts predicting additional showers amounting to as much as 100 millimeters.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety in South Korea has reported that over 1,560 individuals have been evacuated nationwide, and this number is expected to rise as water overflows a dam in the North Chungcheong province. The Goesan Dam has been facing a massive influx of over 2,700 tonnes of water per second, reaching its maximum discharge capacity.

Multiple low-lying villages near the dam have been submerged, with roads and bridges connecting these areas severed, trapping some residents in their homes. Local authorities have issued evacuation orders for more than 7,000 people in affected regions.

A slow train derailed due to a landslide on Friday, resulting in earth and sand covering the tracks in the North Chungcheong province. While the engineer sustained injuries, no passengers were onboard the train.

Korea Railroad Corp has responded by halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, with the possibility of delays in other bullet train services due to safety concerns caused by landslides, track flooding, and falling rocks.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for the military’s active involvement in rescue operations, urging government agencies to collaborate and mobilize resources and manpower.

Scientists emphasize that the increased likelihood of heavier downpours worldwide can be attributed to climate change induced by global warming, as a warmer atmosphere has the capacity to hold more water, as reported by the BBC.

Last week, the World Meteorological Organization declared the onset of El Niño for the first time in seven years. El Niño, characterized by elevated sea surface temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific, has set the stage for elevated global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns, according to the organization.

