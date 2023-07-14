Fox News under critique after Geraldo Rivera exposed bias and internal strife

Amidst internal turmoil and accusations of bias, Fox News, the prominent right-wing network, has come under scrutiny following revelations by longtime host Geraldo Rivera.

In a candid interview on The View, Rivera exposed a toxic environment within the organization, raising concerns about the network’s commitment to impartial journalism. These revelations shed light on the challenges faced by journalists in a media landscape rife with controversies and polarization.

During the interview, Rivera shared that he experienced favoritism towards his co-hosts, leading to the cancellation of his appearances on the network.

He described a difficult relationship with a male co-host on “The Five,” expressing frustration over what he perceived as unfair treatment and bias from network executives. While he did not disclose the co-host’s identity, his clashes with Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld were well-known during his time on the show.

Rivera’s comments raised questions about bias within Fox News and its potential impact on their news coverage. He criticized the lack of objectivity in their disputes, claiming that his co-host consistently received preferential treatment while he faced suspensions.

These remarks highlight the internal dynamics within the network and raise concerns about the integrity of their journalistic practices.

Geraldo Rivera has had a distinguished journalistic career spanning several decades, marked by notable accomplishments.

He gained national recognition for his investigative reporting on the deplorable conditions and abuse of patients at the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island and Letchworth Village in Rockland County. His courageous exposés earned him a Peabody Award and widespread acclaim for drawing attention to these troubling issues.

Throughout his career, Rivera has been involved in significant moments, such as his controversial interview with Casey Anthony, where he strongly criticized her actions.

He has also fearlessly confronted racism, famously standing up against a guest’s derogatory remarks on his talk show and even sustaining a broken nose in the process.

