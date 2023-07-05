French mayors call for end to violent conflicts and hold peace rally

French mayors call for an end to violent conflicts and hold peace rally as France is currently witnessing defiant gatherings and riots following the fatal police shooting of a teenager of north African descent named Nahel in the suburbs of major cities.

These incidents have ignited deep anti-police resentment in the racially mixed and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods known as banlieues, where Muslim communities have long accused law enforcement of racial profiling and violent tactics. President Emmanuel Macron is facing a growing challenge to restore order as the riots spread and intensify.

Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses, whose home was targeted during the violence, warns that “Democracy itself has been attacked… this can’t continue, and it won’t.” Mayors from across the country have held rallies demanding an end to the clashes, reflecting the widespread outrage caused by the escalating unrest.

What initially started as riots in the high-rise estates of banlieues has transformed into a broader expression of discontent and opportunistic violence.

This has resulted in extensive property damage, looting of stores, and attacks on town halls and government buildings. Despite the deployment of 45,000 police officers and gendarmes, the situation remains tense, with over 5,600 cars set on fire, 1,000 private properties destroyed or damaged, and 250 police stations attacked.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin criticized parents for allowing children as young as 12 to participate in the violence, emphasizing the importance of parental authority in curbing juvenile delinquency.

The unrest has sparked intense debate regarding the underlying causes. While some attribute the violence to socio-economic disparities in low-income urban areas, others argue that it stems from a deeper frustration and lack of opportunities for young people in these marginalized communities.

Fatiha Abdouni, founder of a women’s association in Nahel’s hometown of Nanterre, empathizes with the frustration and anger of the youth, stating, “We have to listen to the young people and understand the spark that triggered this violence.” She highlights the need for greater support and opportunities for young people in these neighborhoods.

The riots present a fresh crisis for President Macron, who had hoped to focus on his second-term pledges after months of earlier demonstrations. The situation tests his leadership, leading him to postpone a state visit to Germany in order to address the crisis directly.

As the unrest continues, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding Nahel’s death and the events leading up to it. The country is grappling with the aftermath of the most significant violence since the 2005 riots, which were sparked by the deaths of two youths fleeing from the police.