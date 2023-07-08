Gavin Newsom will no longer oppose Manson follower’s release

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he would no longer try to deny parole to Leslie Van Houten, one of Charles Manson’s followers, who was involved in the notorious “family” murders.

This decision clears the way for Van Houten, who has served over 50 years in prison, to be released.

In May, a California appeals court overturned Newsom’s denial of parole for Van Houten and ruled that she was entitled to parole from her life sentence.

While Governor Gavin Newsom had the option to appeal the decision to the California Supreme Court, he has chosen not to pursue further action, as it is unlikely to succeed, according to Erin Mellon, the governor’s communications director.

Van Houten’s attorney, Nancy Tetreault, stated that she would be granted parole within weeks, as reported by NBC News.

At the time of the Manson murders in 1969, Van Houten was 19 years old, making her the youngest among Manson’s followers. The parole board had recommended her for early release on five occasions since 2016, but she was denied three times by Newsom and twice by his predecessor, Jerry Brown, both of whom are Democrats.

Charles Manson, who directed his mostly young and female followers to commit a series of brutal murders, including the killing of actress Sharon Tate, died in prison in 2017 at the age of 83.

His crimes, which occurred during the summer of 1969, left a lasting impact and made him one of the most notorious criminals of the 20th century.

Van Houten was convicted of fatally stabbing grocery owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in their Los Angeles home on August 10, 1969.

The phrases “Death to Pigs” and “Healter Skelter,” a misspelled reference to a Beatles song, were found written in the victims’ blood on the walls and refrigerator.

The night before the LaBianca murders, Manson’s cult members broke into the Los Angeles home of actress Sharon Tate, who was married to filmmaker Roman Polanski. Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time, and four others, including coffee heiress Abigail Folger and hairstylist Jay Sebring, were brutally killed in the attack.

