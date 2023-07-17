Health alerts issued as heat storm spreads across southern Europe. Spain, Italy, and Greece have already been enduring scorching temperatures, resulting in agricultural damage and tourists seeking shelter.

Italy issued red alerts for hot weather in 16 cities as meteorologists warned of record-breaking temperatures across southern Europe in the coming days.

The arrival of a new anticyclone named Charon, reminiscent of the ferryman of the dead in Greek mythology, has pushed into the region from North Africa and could bring temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Italy early this week.

Meteo.it, an Italian weather news service, cautioned that the country should prepare for a severe heatwave that will gradually cover the entire nation, with ancient heat records expected to be broken in some areas.

Greece had to temporarily close the ancient Acropolis to protect visitors during the hottest part of the day on Friday.

Italy’s Health Minister, Orazio Schillaci, urged caution when visiting Rome’s famous ruins, especially for elderly individuals, advising them to stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Health alerts were in effect from Florence to Palermo, with temperature build-up also occurring in northern areas. People expressed astonishment at the intensity of the heat, particularly at this time of year.

In Spain, forecasters warned of the risk of forest fires and predicted that nighttime temperatures would remain above 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the country, making sleep difficult.

The heatwave is expected to intensify on Monday, with temperatures predicted to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Guadalquivir valley near Seville.

On the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, approximately 4,000 people were evacuated due to an uncontrolled forest fire following the heatwave.

Meteorologists have stated that Europe’s highest recorded temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit), recorded in Sicily two years ago, could be surpassed in the coming days, particularly on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The heatwave has also extended to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized on Saturday due to dizziness and apparent dehydration, although he was discharged on Sunday.

In addition, the United States has been grappling with high temperatures, with nearly a quarter of the population under extreme heat warnings. The affected areas range from the Pacific Northwest, down through California and the Southwest, extending into the Deep South and Florida.

