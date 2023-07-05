Heavy rains & flooding leaves at least 15 dead in China

Severe flooding caused by heavy rains in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, as the impact of climate change continues to trigger extreme weather events worldwide.

China has been grappling with a series of extreme weather conditions, including record-breaking temperatures and intense heatwaves, which have significantly affected the country and brought great suffering to its people.

In response to the situation, President Xi Jinping has instructed authorities to intensify efforts in safeguarding the public from such extreme weather events, as thousands have been displaced from their homes due to flooding.

The city of Chongqing, characterized by its vastness, has witnessed widespread floods, causing the evacuation of thousands and resulting in the destruction of bridges and the washing away of cars.

According to official reports, 15 people have lost their lives in recent days, while four individuals remain missing as of early Wednesday, as stated by Chinese broadcaster Xinhua News.

The torrential rainfall has disrupted the lives of over 130,000 individuals and inflicted damage on more than 7,500 hectares of crops.

In the Wanzhou district, located northeast of Chongqing, the floods have caused economic losses estimated at 227.8 million yuan ($31.5 million), according to state media CCTV.

Videos circulating on social media depict raging rivers in towns and cities, and individuals being evacuated through waist-deep water. One video captures the heroic efforts of rescuers breaking through a window security mesh to reach people trapped in an apartment.

President Xi has emphasized that the safety of the people and their property should be the top priority for authorities at all levels. He called for enhanced coordination and warnings between the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the ministries of emergency management and water resources.

To support disaster relief efforts, the finance and emergency management ministries have announced emergency funds amounting to 320 million yuan, specifically allocated for Chongqing.

The Ministry of Water Resources has also initiated flood emergency responses in the Inner Mongolia region, as well as Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang provinces, according to CCTV.

State media has reported that heavy rainfall is expected to persist in these areas on Wednesday.

