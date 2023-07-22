High-stakes warning from Vladimir Putin to Poland on Belarus invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused NATO member Poland of harboring territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union.

During a Security Council meeting, he issued a warning that any aggression against Belarus, Russia’s ally, would be considered an attack on Russia itself. This has raised tensions in the region, leading to concerns about possible military confrontations.

Moscow has vowed a comprehensive and swift response using “all means at our disposal” to any perceived aggression against Belarus, which shares a “Union State” relationship with Russia.

The accusations against Poland come after the country moved military units to its eastern borders due to reports of Russian Wagner mercenary forces arriving in Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki rejected the allegations and emphasized Poland’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, recalling Stalin’s crimes against Poles.

In response to the escalating situation, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius expressed Germany and NATO’s readiness to support Poland in defending the eastern flank of the military alliance, expressing solidarity during these challenging times.

The situation took a new twist when Wagner’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced in a video that his fighters would temporarily halt involvement in the Ukrainian conflict to focus on training the Belarusian army for potential operations in Africa.

Amidst the fluidity of the situation, international observers are closely monitoring developments in the region, especially with recent reports of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, adding to the complexity.

Diplomatic channels remain open, and the international community urges both Russia and Poland to engage in dialogue to prevent any escalation of hostilities.

The hope is for a peaceful resolution to be reached, and experts and diplomats stress the importance of finding common ground and maintaining open communication to avoid a potential catastrophe in the region.

