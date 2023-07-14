Icon of Seas: Critics named world’s largest cruise ship “monstrosity”

Icon of Seas: Critics have labelled the world’s largest cruise ship as a “monstrosity,” comparing it to the Titanic during its maiden voyage.

The vessel, called the Icon of the Seas and operated by Royal Caribbean International, is set to embark on its inaugural journey in January next year. Boasting an internal volume of 250,800 gigatonnes (GT), the ship is five times larger than the Titanic, which had a volume of 46,328 GT.

Royal Caribbean International’s president and CEO, Michael Bayley, expressed his belief that the ship will revolutionize sea travel and be the ultimate family vacation experience. The Icon of the Seas will feature seven pools, nine whirlpools, and the largest water park at sea, complete with a record-breaking six slides.

Tickets for the seven-night cruise from Miami to the western Caribbean in September 2024 range from $1,851 to $10,864. The ship can accommodate approximately 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members across its 19 floors, reaching the height of a New York City building.

The vessel successfully underwent its first round of sea trials on June 22, passing tests for the main engines, hull, brake systems, steering, noise, and vibration levels. Online critics have voiced their concerns, arguing that a bigger ship doesn’t necessarily mean a better one.

Some individuals have expressed their negative reactions, likening the ship to a nightmarish vision or a source of intense dread, while others were surprised that the Icon of the Seas is indeed a real ship, given the periodic popularity of grand cruise ship projects.

