Indian rains still pounding country leaving over 40 people dead

Indian rains: The death toll from continuous torrential rains in northern India for over two days has risen to 37, as landslides and floods triggered by the relentless downpours cause havoc across the country.

As the water level in the Yamuna River breaches the danger mark, New Delhi has been put on high alert, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain throughout the week.

Urban areas have been heavily inundated by the ongoing downpours, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. Television footage has shown floodwaters sweeping away vehicles, demolishing buildings, and destroying bridges.

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh is the worst affected, with at least 20 deaths reported due to flash floods and other rain-related incidents, according to officials.

In addition, nine people were killed in both Punjab and Haryana, seven in Rajasthan, and three in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh have issued a flood warning for today, while red and orange warnings have been issued for certain parts of the state.

With several other rivers in the region overflowing, New Delhi is reportedly just one meter away from experiencing flooding as the water level in the Yamuna River exceeded 206 meters.

Following the capital city, schools in Punjab have also been closed due to the rain warning.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are being intensified by the authorities in the affected areas, with multiple control rooms set up in New Delhi.

Official data indicates that monsoon rains across the country in the first week of July have already exceeded the normal rainfall by about 2%.

The summer monsoon accounts for around 80% of South Asia’s annual rainfall, but it also brings death and destruction through floods and landslides.

The rainfall during the monsoon is difficult to forecast and varies significantly, but scientists suggest that climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

