Iran executes two suspects in connection with fatal shrine attack

Iran carried out the execution of two men on Saturday for their involvement in an attack on a Shi’ite shrine in October that resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people.

The militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, as reported by Iranian state media.

According to the official news, the two men were hanged at dawn in Shiraz, a city in southern Iran. During their trial, the defendants confessed to having been in contact with Islamic State operatives in neighboring Afghanistan and assisting in organizing the Iran shrine attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, as stated in Iranian media reports.

CCTV footage, which was aired on state TV, showed one of the attackers entering the popular shrine, concealing an assault rifle in a bag, and opening fire as worshippers attempted to flee and seek refuge in the corridors.

The gunman, identified as a Tajikistan citizen, succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack while receiving treatment at a hospital. Initially, officials reported that 15 people had been killed, but the figure was later revised to 13.

Islamic State, once a significant security threat across the Middle East, has claimed responsibility for previous acts of violence in Iran, including twin attacks in 2017 targeting the parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

