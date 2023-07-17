Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iran’s morality police to start head covering patrols again

Iran’s morality police to start head covering patrols again

Articles
Advertisement
Iran’s morality police to start head covering patrols again

Iran’s morality police to start head covering patrols again

Advertisement

Iran’s morality police: Iranian police will resume controversial patrols to enforce dress codes and the covering of women’s hair in public.

The “morality police,” responsible for upholding hijab laws, will return to the streets following a 10-month pause triggered by national protests after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly breaking the dress code. Iranian law mandates that women wear a headscarf (hijab) and loose-fitting clothing to conceal their figures.

The morality police will warn non-compliant women during patrols and may resort to legal action if orders are disobeyed. Amini’s arrest and subsequent protests challenged the clerical rule, and while some women stopped wearing hijabs, stiffer punishments were introduced by authorities.

The reimposition of dress codes is met with mixed reactions, with some Iranians supporting the strict dress code while others believe it cannot be effectively enforced. Iran’s “morality police,” officially known as the Guidance Patrol, was established in 2006 and has faced sanctions from Western countries in response to violent crackdowns on protesters.

Also Read

Taiwan revealed record number of Chinese vessels in area of island
Taiwan revealed record number of Chinese vessels in area of island

Taiwan revealed record number of Chinese vessels in area of island. Taiwan's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story