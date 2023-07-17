Iran’s morality police to start head covering patrols again

Iran’s morality police: Iranian police will resume controversial patrols to enforce dress codes and the covering of women’s hair in public.

The “morality police,” responsible for upholding hijab laws, will return to the streets following a 10-month pause triggered by national protests after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly breaking the dress code. Iranian law mandates that women wear a headscarf (hijab) and loose-fitting clothing to conceal their figures.

The morality police will warn non-compliant women during patrols and may resort to legal action if orders are disobeyed. Amini’s arrest and subsequent protests challenged the clerical rule, and while some women stopped wearing hijabs, stiffer punishments were introduced by authorities.

The reimposition of dress codes is met with mixed reactions, with some Iranians supporting the strict dress code while others believe it cannot be effectively enforced. Iran’s “morality police,” officially known as the Guidance Patrol, was established in 2006 and has faced sanctions from Western countries in response to violent crackdowns on protesters.

