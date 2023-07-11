Janet Yellen voiced hope for stabilising US & China relationship

Expressing optimism about stabilizing the relations between the world’s two largest economies, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent visit to Beijing indicates a potential shift in the US & China relationship.

During an interview with National Public Radio’s Marketplace program, Yellen acknowledged the challenges between the two countries but emphasized the shared desire to address problems constructively.

She stated, “There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilize the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see.”

Yellen underscored the importance of open and respectful dialogues to maintain a constructive partnership in the future. Regarding her trip, she considered it successful in terms of addressing misunderstandings that have deepened the divide between the US and China.

She remarked, “That certainly was a major goal of my trip. I think it was successful in that sense.”

To bridge this divide, Yellen emphasized the significance of regular communication and meetings to openly discuss issues.

During her tour, Yellen met with several high-ranking officials, including Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Finance Minister Liu Kun, and Pan Gongsheng, the head of China’s central bank. Although there were no specific achievements during the tour, both Washington and Beijing have agreed to continue exchanges, indicating a commitment to ongoing engagement.

Yellen acknowledged that trade tensions remain a major source of disagreement between the two countries. She assured the media that any new trade restrictions would be implemented in a transparent and focused manner, with a focus on sectors of national security significance.

Yellen aimed to alleviate Chinese concerns about broad-based economic consequences, stating, “I want to allay their fears that we would do something that would have broad-based impacts on the Chinese economy.”

