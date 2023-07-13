Advertisement
Joe Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of craven lust at NATO summit

President Joe Biden, speaking at the end of a NATO summit, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having an insatiable desire for land and power.

The summit resulted in Ukraine receiving new security assurances from the US and its allies to defend against Moscow. While Ukraine had hoped for swift NATO membership, the G7 instead launched a framework for bilateral negotiations to provide military and financial support, intelligence sharing, and immediate action in the event of a Russian attack.

Biden emphasized the enduring support for Ukraine and stated that NATO is stronger and more united than ever. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for NATO’s support and believed that Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member.

During a meeting with Zelenskiy, Biden promised to meet Ukraine’s needs and joked about the US being committed to their partnership. The issue of long-range missiles was also discussed.

The summit drew a mixed response, with Russia criticizing the security guarantees given to Ukraine as potentially dangerous, while NATO and its allies reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s security without granting immediate membership.

