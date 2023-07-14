Joe Biden misses mishap while ascending few stairs

Following a previous incident where US President Joe Biden tripped while using a shorter staircase, the 80-year-old leader stumbled again while ascending the steps to board Air Force One.

As he approached the aircraft in Helsinki, Finland, Biden encountered a misstep when he was about halfway up the 14-step staircase. However, he swiftly regained his balance and continued up to the entrance of the plane.

Since his recent fall in Colorado, where he tripped over a sandbag, Biden has been utilizing smaller staircases to embark on Air Force One. This recent stumble marks the fourth instance of the president encountering difficulties while boarding the aircraft.

