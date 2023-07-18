Laos residents urged to take precautions as Typhoon Talim approaches

Typhoon Talim is expected to move across Laos.

Residents of Laos have been advised to prepare for the potential effects of typhoon Talim, which is expected to move across the country until Tuesday.

The storm is anticipated to bring intense rainfall and powerful winds to the central and southern provinces.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a cautionary notice, urging individuals to take appropriate measures to protect their homes and belongings.