Edition: English
Edition: English

Laos residents urged to take precautions as Typhoon Talim approaches

Articles
  • Typhoon Talim is expected to move across Laos.
  • The storm is anticipated to bring intense rainfall.
  • Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a cautionary notice.
Residents of Laos have been advised to prepare for the potential effects of typhoon Talim, which is expected to move across the country until Tuesday.

The storm is anticipated to bring intense rainfall and powerful winds to the central and southern provinces.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a cautionary notice, urging individuals to take appropriate measures to protect their homes and belongings.

The typhoon moving across Laos will bring strong monsoon winds, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall, to central and southern regions.

These areas include Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Champasak, Saravan, Sekong, and Attapeu provinces.

The Laotian weather agency has issued a cautionary message, urging individuals throughout the country to stay informed about the most recent weather alerts and to take appropriate measures to safeguard their well-being and property.

