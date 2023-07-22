Male gorilla surprisingly gives birth in zoo in Ohio

Male gorilla gives birth: A surprising and groundbreaking event unfolded at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, where a male gorilla named Sully defied expectations by giving birth to a healthy baby gorilla.

Zookeepers were astonished by the discovery, as Sully had been believed to be male for four years until the unexpected arrival of the infant. This momentous occasion is being hailed as a significant milestone for the critically endangered species.

The zoo staff was taken aback by the surprise delivery since Sully had been identified as male since birth. “Determining the sex of younger gorillas is challenging until about eight years old, as males and females are similar in size and lack prominent sex organs,” explained one of the zoo’s veterinarians. The ambiguity led to the mix-up and the unforeseen arrival of the baby gorilla.

Despite the initial shock, the zoo officials expressed their joy at the addition of another birth for this critically endangered species.

They announced, “We’re thrilled by the arrival of this baby gorilla. She is the 34th gorilla born at our zoo since 1956 when we welcomed the first baby gorilla in the world. She is an important part of our work to conserve these magnificent animals.”

Advertisement

The infant appears to be in good health, and Sully, the first-time mother, is taking excellent care of her.

The zoo’s animal care team is giving the mother and baby time to bond with each other and the rest of the troop before conducting a wellness examination. Additionally, a DNA test will be conducted to determine the father of the baby gorilla.

Gorillas, especially males, do not typically show outward signs of pregnancy, making it challenging to predict such occurrences. This remarkable event underscores the importance of constant monitoring and care for these endangered animals.

Western lowland gorillas, like Sully and her offspring, can live into their 50s under human care, providing valuable opportunities for research and conservation efforts.

The birth of this baby gorilla not only adds to the zoo’s legacy but also significantly contributes to the ongoing efforts to protect and preserve these magnificent creatures in the wild.

Advertisement https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Several cruise missiles launched by N Korea amid rising tensions N Korea has launched multiple cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, sparking... Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement