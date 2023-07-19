Massive 6.8 earthquake affects Central America

A powerful earthquake registering 6.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Central America, impacting El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

The earthquake occurred at 6:22 pm (0222 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 66 kilometers (41 miles) south of El Salvador’s coast, and its tremors were felt in neighboring nations.

El Salvador’s environment ministry confirmed that there is currently no tsunami warning for the country, bringing relief to the coastal communities.

Salvadoran lawmaker Salvador Chacon provided updates via Twitter, stating that authorities were assessing the situation in La Libertad, near the capital, San Salvador, but no damages have been reported.

Initially, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake as a magnitude 6.5, but the Salvadoran Ministry of Environment later revised it to 6.8 after reviewing the data. Despite the quake’s intensity, there is no immediate threat of a tsunami in the region.

The earthquake’s impact extended beyond El Salvador, with reports of tremors being felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize.

The Salvadoran military disclosed that the quake originated from the collision point of the Cocos and Caribbean tectonic plates. As a result, authorities in El Salvador and other Central American countries are closely monitoring various areas for potential damages.

Honduras’ Permanent Contingency Commission’s early warning coordinator, Juan Jose Reyes, stated that the earthquake’s effects were felt “throughout the country,” with the strongest tremors experienced near the Gulf of Fonseca, shared by El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Central America’s location along the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it susceptible to high seismic activity, including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Hence, preparedness and vigilance remain paramount for the safety and well-being of the region’s inhabitants.

Local media and witnesses from Reuters have reported on the widespread impact of the earthquake, underscoring the urgency for governments to coordinate efforts and ensure their citizens’ safety during such natural disasters.

As the affected nations assess the situation and collaborate to manage potential aftershocks, the international community stands ready to provide support and solidarity during this challenging time.

