Mitch McConnell delays & led away from major press conference

During a Wednesday press conference, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell experienced a momentary lapse, stopping mid-sentence and appearing to stare off into space for about 20 seconds.

His colleagues in Republican leadership, who were behind him and couldn’t see his face, noticed his unusual behavior and offered assistance, suggesting he return to his office.

In response to questions about the incident, McConnell stated that he was “fine” without providing further details. An aide later revealed that McConnell felt lightheaded and needed a brief moment away from the podium.

The aide requested anonymity to discuss the senator’s health.

At 81 years old, McConnell had previously been absent from the Senate for nearly six weeks after suffering a fall and a head injury, resulting in a concussion and a fractured rib.

Some colleagues have noted that his speech has sounded more halting recently, leading to concerns about his well-being.

After the press conference, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a former orthopedic surgeon and the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, accompanied McConnell down the hall to ensure he was okay.

Barrasso expressed confidence in McConnell’s recovery and leadership abilities, citing his remarkable progress since his earlier injury.

The incident has reignited discussions about McConnell’s health and his capacity to fulfill his duties as Senate Minority Leader.

Given his lengthy political career and representing Kentucky for nearly four decades, his well-being has become a subject of increased interest, especially given the scrutiny on the age of US leaders.

While some colleagues express trust in McConnell’s recovery and leadership, others remain vigilant about his health following this recent episode and previous injury.

As McConnell continues to lead the Senate, attention will be focused on his performance in the coming weeks and how he addresses any potential health-related concerns.

