MrBeast breaks record for most followers on Threads app

Following the launch of the Threads app, renowned American YouTuber MrBeast quickly became the first user to accumulate one million followers, surpassing the app’s developer, Mark Zuckerberg.

Threads, a text-based chat app competing with Twitter, made headlines by garnering over 22 million sign-ups shortly after its release on July 5.

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, set one of the first Guinness World Records on the app, rapidly growing a substantial following.

While other accounts had achieved this milestone before, they were company accounts like Instagram and National Geographic, making MrBeast technically the first individual to do so.

In just three posts, MrBeast amassed one million followers, as stated in his Threads bio, humorously referring to himself as the “Future Threads CEO.”

His initial post after the app’s launch read, “Soooooo, how long until we’re also addicted to this app? Lol.”

Additionally, he playfully invited his fans to like a post if they believed Mark Zuckerberg of Meta should appoint him as the app’s CEO, jokingly mentioning he felt like he was cheating on Twitter by using Threads.

Threads, the newly launched meta-app, was promoted as a “friendly” alternative to Twitter, which faced setbacks after Elon Musk, the billionaire behind SpaceX, took control of the platform.

Users on Threads can post links, photos, and videos, while others can engage by liking, commenting, and sharing those posts with their own followers. The character limit for posts is set at 500, resembling Twitter’s format.

To facilitate the onboarding process for new users, the app allows them to sign up using Instagram, import their profile pictures and bios from the photo-sharing platform, and even automatically follow all their existing Instagram followers with a single click.

Reports suggest that Threads attracted over 22 million users from Instagram’s database within the first few hours of launch, leveraging its 2 billion active accounts.

Mark Zuckerberg, the second individual to reach one million followers on Threads, expressed in a post his vision of maintaining a friendly atmosphere as the app expands, emphasizing its potential for success. He believes Twitter’s inability to foster a similar environment hindered its growth, and he aims to differentiate Threads by prioritizing friendliness.

MrBeast, renowned for his YouTube videos featuring extravagant challenges and stunts, boasts a substantial fan base across various social media platforms. Alongside 165 million YouTube subscribers, he has 38.5 million followers on Instagram. Notably, MrBeast also holds two other Guinness World Records: the most male subscribers on YouTube and the highest-earning YouTube contributor, reportedly earning $54 million (£40 million) in 2021.

