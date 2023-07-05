Myrtle Beach airplane crash kills 5 people, including pilot

Tragedy struck in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as an airplane crash claimed the lives of at least five individuals shortly after takeoff from Grand Strand Airport.

The incident occurred approximately two miles northwest of the airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Authorities, including the Horry County Coroner’s Office, are currently working to identify the victims and notify their next of kin. Once this process is complete, the information will be released to the public, stated North Myrtle Beach Police Public Information Officer Pat Wilkinson.

Investigations into the crash are being conducted by the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Horry County coroner Tamara Willard informed the media that four individuals died at the crash site, while another victim was extricated from the wreckage and subsequently passed away at a hospital due to their injuries.

FlightAware data reveals that the Piper PA-32R-300 aircraft took off at 11:02 am and crashed just a minute later, at 11:03 am.

The identities of the victims will be disclosed once their families have been informed, as stated by the coroner’s office.

Local media reports indicate that several of the victims were related and their families hailed from another country.

The aircraft involved in the crash is a high-performance single-engine plane, capable of seating six individuals, according to aviation experts.

Due to the crash, the road where the wreckage landed, Pete Dye Drive near Gray Heron Road, remained closed until Monday night, with authorities working to clear the area.

While local reports suggest that the plane’s registration number, N5524F, is associated with Joseph T Farnese from New Jersey, it remains unclear whether Farnese was piloting the plane or was a passenger on board.